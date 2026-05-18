Bitcoin hits 2-week low today: Here we decode why

Bitcoin has hit a two-week low of $76,700 as the cryptocurrency market faces a major selloff. The downturn has resulted in nearly $661 million being liquidated within the last 24 hours. Other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and various altcoins have also witnessed declines during this period. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has dropped by 2% while Ethereum has declined by 3% to trade at $2,114.

Market analysis How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today? Among the major altcoins, BNB, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin and Cardano have corrected up to 3%. However, Tron and Hyperliquid have seen slight increases of 0.7% and a significant jump of 7%, respectively.

Statistics Whales reduce exposure, retail traders buy dips According to CoinGlass data, 107,275 traders were liquidated in the last 24 hours with total liquidations reaching $661.13 million. The on-chain data indicates that whales are reducing their exposure while retail traders are still buying dips. Meanwhile, ETF inflows have slowed down after a recent surge in institutional participation. The global crypto market capitalization has also dipped by 1% to $2.56 trillion, per CoinMarketCap data.

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