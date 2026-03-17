Bitcoin hits new all-time high, what's next for BTC

If you're into crypto or just curious, this surge is catching eyes, especially since short sellers lost $124 million when Bitcoin broke past $75,000. Derivatives activity on major trading platforms and increased institutional flows have helped support the rally, with some forecasts expecting Bitcoin to be around $78,000.

Support levels between $60,000 and $65,000

Experts say bullish signals are everywhere: think strong momentum and a healthy RSI score of 62.

Plus, most Bitcoin is held by wallets with 10 to 10,000 BTC (about 68% of all coins), which adds to scarcity given accumulation by those wallets.

Support levels between $60,000 and $65,000 are giving investors more confidence that these prices might stick around.