Bitcoin holds above $64,000 as US Treasury yields ease
Business
Bitcoin is holding strong above $64,000 this Wednesday, thanks to calmer global tensions and lower US Treasury yields.
Ethereum also saw a small bump, trading near ₹1.78 lakh.
Still, analysts are warning that weak trading activity and cautious moves in derivatives could slow down any big gains.
Altcoins buying, Bitcoin ETF inflows 1620cr
Altcoins like Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Dogecoin saw some selective buying: BNB is at $598.92 and SOL at $73.73.
Meanwhile, US Bitcoin ETFs pulled in ₹1,620 crore on August 3, hinting that big investors are watching closely.
With Friday's US jobs report coming up (which could sway Federal Reserve decisions), analysts suggest playing it safe with staggered buys and disciplined trading around key price levels for Bitcoin.