Bitcoin holds above $78,000, edging toward $80,000 amid easing tensions
Bitcoin is holding steady above $78,000 and edging closer to that big $80,000 milestone.
The vibe in the market has improved lately, thanks to easing global tensions and a boost in investor confidence.
Akshat Siddhant from Mudrex pointed out that Bitcoin's moves are closely tracking tech stocks right now.
Liquidations $330m as Bitcoin eyed $81,000
Even after over $330 million in leveraged trades got wiped out (yes, still volatile!), there's a shot at Bitcoin reaching $81,000 if buyers keep up the pace. But if momentum fades, it could slip back to around $76,000.
CoinDCX noticed Bitcoin testing $79,500 before settling near $77,600. Meanwhile, Ethereum stayed pretty stable too.
Big picture: recent reports of de-escalation between the US and Iran and record US stock highs are keeping crypto markets upbeat.
Riya Sehgal from Delta Exchange says watch the $75,000 level: lots of new money seems to be flowing in there.