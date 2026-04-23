Bitcoin holds above $78,000, edging toward $80,000 amid easing tensions

Liquidations $330m as Bitcoin eyed $81,000

Even after over $330 million in leveraged trades got wiped out (yes, still volatile!), there's a shot at Bitcoin reaching $81,000 if buyers keep up the pace. But if momentum fades, it could slip back to around $76,000.

CoinDCX noticed Bitcoin testing $79,500 before settling near $77,600. Meanwhile, Ethereum stayed pretty stable too.

Big picture: recent reports of de-escalation between the US and Iran and record US stock highs are keeping crypto markets upbeat.

Riya Sehgal from Delta Exchange says watch the $75,000 level: lots of new money seems to be flowing in there.