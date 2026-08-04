Bitcoin holds near $63,500 after upbeat US data, Ethereum struggles

Altcoins like Binance Coin ($589.14) and Solana ($73.66) saw some selective buying, but analysts say Bitcoin needs more action from ETFs and spot buyers to really break past $64,100.

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, "Markets are focused on US job openings and Friday's employment report, which could influence expectations for a September Federal Reserve rate increase [...] Investors should avoid chasing short-term gains. Staggered buying, limited leverage and disciplined position sizing remain prudent until Bitcoin clears $64,100 (roughly ₹61.11 lakh) with stronger ETF and spot demand."

Institutional interest in Bitcoin ETFs remains steady for now, but everyone's watching upcoming US job data to see where things go next.