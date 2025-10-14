Bitcoin holds steady at ₹1.01cr as gold hits new high

Gold's massive jump—up more than 56% this year—is catching everyone's eye, fueled by global investment flows and Diwali shopping sprees. It shows how people are looking for safer places to park their money with inflation worries and currency swings in the air.

Bitcoin's current range and future outlook

Gold is getting a boost from strong ETF buying, central banks diversifying their reserves, and festive demand at home.

Bitcoin's current range reflects investors dialing down risk after last week's shakeout in leveraged trades.

Both markets are adjusting to shifting global trends—and what the US Fed does next could shake things up again by year-end.