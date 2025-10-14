Lost your job? You now need to wait a year Business Oct 14, 2025

The Employees's Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) now requires you to wait 12 months—up from just 2—to fully settle your PF after losing your job.

This big change, part of the new EPFO 3.0 reforms, lands right when layoffs are shaking up India's IT and fintech sectors.

Pension withdrawals also got stricter: you'll need to be unemployed for three years before accessing that money.