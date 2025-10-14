Next Article
Japan's Nikkei falls for 2nd day amid political uncertainty
Business
Japan's stock market took a hit for the second day straight on Tuesday, with the Nikkei 225 falling 2.58% to close at 46,847, and the Topix dropped 1.99% to 3,134.
Investors are feeling uneasy as political uncertainty grows.
Political uncertainty shakes up Japan's economy
The sudden exit of Komeito from the ruling coalition has everyone questioning what's next for Japan's economy.
Hopes for big government spending and low interest rates have faded, making investors nervous.
Big names like SoftBank all saw their shares slip—showing just how much politics can rattle markets right now.