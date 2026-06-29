Bitcoin hovers near $60,000 after over 6% fall, crypto muted
Business
Bitcoin is hovering around $60,000 (about ₹56.6 lakh) this Monday, after dropping over 6% last week.
Ethereum and Dogecoin are holding steady too, but overall crypto vibes are pretty muted right now, thanks to global tensions and less big-money interest.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs see $4B outflows
More than $4 billion has left spot Bitcoin ETFs just this month, making investors extra cautious, especially with expectations that the US Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer.
Even though July is usually better for Bitcoin, analysts say the market's mood will depend on whether Bitcoin can defend key price levels and how global events unfold in the coming weeks.