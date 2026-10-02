Bitcoin jumps 3.4% past $86,000 ahead of US jobs report
Business
Bitcoin just shot up 3.4%, breaking past $86,000 as traders get bold ahead of the US jobs report.
This boost also lifted coins like Ether, XRP, Solana, and BNB.
Meanwhile, SKY, AAVE, and Aptos stole the spotlight with even bigger gains, up to 10%.
But with $344 million in liquidations and more leveraged bets piling up, the ride is still pretty wild.
Traders rotate into riskier tokens
Bitcoin now makes up nearly 60% of the crypto market, while stablecoin USDT's share has dropped to 6.3%, hinting that folks are moving into riskier tokens.
Some coins had a rough day (Quant plunged 15% after profit-taking), but meme coin dogwifhat managed a solid 6.2% gain.
Overall, traders seem to be tweaking their strategies as they brace for whatever economic news comes next.