Bitcoin jumps 3.4% past $86,000 ahead of US jobs report

Bitcoin just shot up 3.4%, breaking past $86,000 as traders get bold ahead of the US jobs report.

This boost also lifted coins like Ether, XRP, Solana, and BNB.

Meanwhile, SKY, AAVE, and Aptos stole the spotlight with even bigger gains, up to 10%.

But with $344 million in liquidations and more leveraged bets piling up, the ride is still pretty wild.