Bitcoin jumps past $71,000 to $72,819 amid easing economic worries
Bitcoin just shot past $71,000, hitting a high of $72,819 before settling a bit lower on Friday morning.
That's a 1.63% jump in just one day! Experts say the boost comes from easing economic worries and some traders rushing to buy back in.
Retail investors are still piling in. CoinSwitch points to strong support around $69,000 to $70,000, while Riya Sehgal from Delta Exchange notes that more people are betting big on Bitcoin's future.
US dollar weakness lifts crypto
A weaker US dollar and hopes for lower interest rates have helped push prices up, though things like the U.S.-Iran ceasefire and high oil prices are keeping gains in check.
Other cryptocurrencies like Siren and Dash also saw nice bumps, but not everything is up—Bittensor actually dropped, showing how mixed the crypto market can be right now.