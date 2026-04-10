Bitcoin jumps past $71,000 to $72,819 amid easing economic worries Business Apr 10, 2026

Bitcoin just shot past $71,000, hitting a high of $72,819 before settling a bit lower on Friday morning.

That's a 1.63% jump in just one day! Experts say the boost comes from easing economic worries and some traders rushing to buy back in.

Retail investors are still piling in. CoinSwitch points to strong support around $69,000 to $70,000, while Riya Sehgal from Delta Exchange notes that more people are betting big on Bitcoin's future.