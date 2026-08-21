Bitcoin jumps past $75,500 to hit 6-month high
What's the story
Bitcoin has crossed the $75,500 mark for the first time since early February 2026. The cryptocurrency later settled at $74,684.59 (as of 09:55 IST), still up by 7.87% in the last 24 hours and nearly 18% over the week. The surge has added nearly $190 billion to the total cryptocurrency market cap. However, experts are advising against chasing this rally due to potential market corrections and overbought conditions.
Market factors
Factors behind Bitcoin's rally
The recent Bitcoin rally is not just a result of an initial short squeeze. Institutional flows, regulatory optimism, and improving liquidity expectations are all contributing to the current market sentiment.
The US Treasury's expansion of longer-duration bond buybacks helped trigger the initial risk-on move as yields eased.
Meanwhile, renewed momentum around the CLARITY Act has improved expectations for a more defined regulatory framework for digital assets in the US.
ETF performance
ETF inflows and market cautions
US spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen net inflows of around $1.11 billion between August 17 and 20. This includes $517.2 million on August 19 and a currently reported $103.3 million on August 20.
However, Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, warned that the market is becoming increasingly stretched with Bitcoin nearing a key resistance area of $75,000-$76,000 and Ethereum testing just below $2,400.
Investor sentiment
Market sentiments and macroeconomic indicators
The fear and greed index has surged to 69 as market sentiments have turned to greed.
Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX, highlighted that global macro conditions remain constructive for crypto with US jobless claims falling to 206,000 and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index rising to 47.4.
He cautioned, though, that Brent crude above $93 may sustain inflation and delay central-bank easing, which could limit near-term momentum across broader crypto markets during coming sessions.
Expert insights
Expert views on market trends
Avinash Shekhar, co-founder & CEO of Pi42, said the immediate focus will be on whether Bitcoin can consolidate above the $75,000 level and build toward the $80,000 to $82,000 zone.
He advised investors against chasing prices purely on short-term momentum and instead look for sustained trading above key levels with healthy volumes and continued institutional flows.