Bitcoin jumps to $78,000 as Middle East tensions ease

Strategy Inc. $2.6B buy lifts crypto

Bitcoin's momentum is lifting other cryptocurrencies too: Ether is up 3.3%, and XRP gained 2.4%.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has also helped global markets bounce back, with stocks rising while oil prices dip.

Meanwhile, Strategy Inc.'s massive $2.6 billion Bitcoin buy pushed its own stock up 16% and boosted crypto-linked companies like Coinbase gained as much as 8%, and Galaxy Digital rose more than 10%.

Even with all this excitement, traders are still playing it safe as they watch how things unfold.