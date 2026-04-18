Bitcoin jumps to $78,000 as Middle East tensions ease
Bitcoin just jumped to a two-month high, crossing $78,000 for the first time since early February.
This 4% boost comes as comments from the US and Iran show signs of easing Middle East tensions, a move that's giving crypto markets some fresh energy.
Strategy Inc. $2.6B buy lifts crypto
Bitcoin's momentum is lifting other cryptocurrencies too: Ether is up 3.3%, and XRP gained 2.4%.
The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has also helped global markets bounce back, with stocks rising while oil prices dip.
Meanwhile, Strategy Inc.'s massive $2.6 billion Bitcoin buy pushed its own stock up 16% and boosted crypto-linked companies like Coinbase gained as much as 8%, and Galaxy Digital rose more than 10%.
Even with all this excitement, traders are still playing it safe as they watch how things unfold.