Bitcoin near $75,000 amid U.S.-Iran tensions, spot ETFs $411 million
Business
bitcoin is hanging out around $75,000 today, shrugging off some serious tension between the US and Iran.
Even with all the market jitters, bitcoin ticked up 0.77% in the last 24 hours and big investors are still piling in: spot ETFs brought in over $411 million.
Ether climbs to $2,358
ether climbed 1.18% to $2,358, and altcoins like XRP and Solana saw gains too. The total crypto market cap nudged up to $2.54 trillion.
Despite a tough streak of negative funding rates for bitcoin (46 days!), its dominance remains strong at 58.5%.
Over the past week, both bitcoin and ether have posted solid gains—showing that interest in crypto isn't fading anytime soon, even with all the global uncertainty.