Bitcoin near $75,000 amid U.S.-Iran tensions, spot ETFs $411 million

Ether climbs to $2,358

ether climbed 1.18% to $2,358, and altcoins like XRP and Solana saw gains too. The total crypto market cap nudged up to $2.54 trillion.

Despite a tough streak of negative funding rates for bitcoin (46 days!), its dominance remains strong at 58.5%.

Over the past week, both bitcoin and ether have posted solid gains—showing that interest in crypto isn't fading anytime soon, even with all the global uncertainty.