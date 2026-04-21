Bitcoin near $75,800 (₹69.2L) as major players buy, Ethereum $2,300
Business
Bitcoin is staying pretty stable around $75,800 (about ₹70.8 lakh) this Tuesday, helped by strong buying from major players.
Ethereum is also holding its ground at about $2,300 (roughly ₹2.16 lakh).
For those tracking prices in India, Bitcoin and Ethereum were listed at ₹69.2 lakh and ₹2.1 lakh today.
Strategy buys 34,164 BTC for $2.54bn
Institutional investors are making big moves: Strategy just picked up 34,164 BTC for $2.54 billion (about ₹23,718 crore), marking its biggest buy in over a year.
Altcoins like Binance Coin ($631) and Solana ($85) are seeing mixed results.
Analysts are watching resistance levels and waiting for signals from the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting to see where the market might head next.