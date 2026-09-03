Bitcoin near $77,700 as crypto traders await US jobs report

Right now, 68% of all bitcoin is in profit, even with global uncertainty, showing some resilience in the market.

But demand for bitcoin ETFs has become less consistent following strong inflows in August, hinting that big investors are less active lately.

Experts like Avinash Shekhar suggest playing it safe: "At this stage, investors may benefit from focusing on confirmation rather than chasing sudden price moves."

"Gradual accumulation at defined levels, along with close attention to trading volumes and Bitcoin's ability to sustain higher levels, could offer a more measured approach."

With geopolitical tensions and possible Fed rate hikes ahead (markets see a 64% chance), any price breakout could set the next trend for crypto.