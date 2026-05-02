Bitcoin near $78,000 as $1.9B ETF inflows prompt futures concerns
Bitcoin's price is hovering around $78,000, and the whole crypto market is now worth about $2.6 trillion.
A big reason? Around $1.9 billion has flowed into Bitcoin ETFs lately, showing that big investors are still interested.
But analysts say the mood is pretty neutral overall, and warn there could be some ups and downs ahead since most gains are coming from futures trading, not actual coins being bought.
Bitcoin holds over 60% market value
Over the past week, Bitcoin bounced between $75,700 and $79,100 while Ethereum stayed steady between $2,240 and $2,395. Tron and Dogecoin saw solid gains (up to 9.21%), but XRP and BNB slipped a bit.
Riya Sehgal from Delta Exchange points out that over 60% of the market's value sits with Bitcoin right now as investors stick with bigger names.
Plus, more treasury companies are getting involved — on-chain data shows they're helping support prices — while strong ETF inflows hint that crypto's becoming more accepted in traditional finance circles.