Bitcoin near $78,000 as $1.9B ETF inflows prompt futures concerns

Bitcoin holds over 60% market value

Over the past week, Bitcoin bounced between $75,700 and $79,100 while Ethereum stayed steady between $2,240 and $2,395. Tron and Dogecoin saw solid gains (up to 9.21%), but XRP and BNB slipped a bit.

Riya Sehgal from Delta Exchange points out that over 60% of the market's value sits with Bitcoin right now as investors stick with bigger names.

Plus, more treasury companies are getting involved — on-chain data shows they're helping support prices — while strong ETF inflows hint that crypto's becoming more accepted in traditional finance circles.