Bitcoin near $80,000, Ethereum at $2,327 amid economic, global uncertainty
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Bitcoin is trading near $80,000, while Ethereum has nudged up to $2,327.
The overall crypto market is slightly up too, but investors are feeling cautious with all the economic and global uncertainty right now.
Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped, altcoins gained
Bitcoin and Ethereum both slipped a bit this week (down 2.43% and 3.98%, respectively), and Bitcoin's still trending lower than usual.
Meanwhile, altcoins like BNB and Solana managed small gains.
Everyone's waiting to see what the US Federal Reserve decides next and how an $11 billion Bitcoin options expiration could shake things up for crypto prices soon.