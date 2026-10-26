Bitcoin near $80,400 as DeFi gains before Federal Reserve decision
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Bitcoin is hanging out around $80,400 after a quick dip earlier today, with everyone keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision.
Most signs point to rates staying put for now, and even with some weekend market ups and downs, DeFi tokens managed to see some gains.
Investors pull $772 million from Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin ETFs just saw $772 million pulled out in two days, a sign that investors are feeling cautious until the Fed makes its move.
Meanwhile, US stock futures edged up a bit after last week's sell-off.
On the global front, easing tensions in Tehran have helped calm markets overall, though oil prices did drop 2%.
Even with all this action, Bitcoin is still getting plenty of attention from investors looking for stability in uncertain times.