Bitcoin near $81,011 as volatility spikes and US inflation 3.7%
Bitcoin traded near $81,011 after dipping to $80,396, ending up with a 3.23% gain in just 24 hours.
The market's been extra jumpy lately (volatility spiked nearly 7%) and options traders are betting on more wild moves soon.
Meanwhile, US inflation reached 3.7%, and the 10-year Treasury yield approached 5.33%.
US Bitcoin spot ETFs attract $175.62 million
Even with all the ups and downs, big investors aren't backing off: US Bitcoin spot ETFs pulled in $175.62 million recently, and Ethereum funds saw solid inflows too.
Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, says this shows crypto interest is still strong despite the rollercoaster prices.
Analysts recommend keeping a close eye on how Bitcoin behaves around $82,000 and suggest playing it safe for now, especially as markets watch Warsh's Friday remarks for further signals ahead of the Fed meeting.