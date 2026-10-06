Bitcoin near $85,000 to $86,000, Ethereum $2,700 amid rising yields
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Bitcoin is hanging out between $85,000 and $86,000, after briefly brushing up against $87,000.
Ethereum's keeping pace around $2,700, with XRP and Solana following the same calm vibe.
The market's holding steady even as US Treasury yields rise and everyone waits to see what the Federal Reserve does next.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs add $241 million
Institutional investors aren't backing down; US spot Bitcoin ETFs just saw another $241 million flow this week.
The Crypto Fear and Greed Index is sitting at a "greed" 67, showing people are feeling pretty bold.
Still, with bond yields up and some shaky economic signals lately, experts say to keep an eye on inflation data and the Fed's next moves: things could shift fast if big news drops.