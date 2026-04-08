Bitcoin nears $71,700 after President Trump announces 2-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire
Business
Bitcoin shot up to nearly $71,700 in the last 24 hours, gaining 4.3%.
The boost came after President Trump announced a two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire, calming global nerves and dropping oil prices, both moves that helped lift investor confidence.
Ethereum also caught the wave, trading around $2,240.
Altcoins rally amid inflation watch
Altcoins joined the rally: Binance Coin rose to $616, Solana jumped to $84.64, and XRP hit $1.38.
Still, analysts say the market is in a wait-and-see mode and needs more big-money backing for a real breakout.
With US inflation data dropping on April 10, traders are watching closely: volatility could be just around the corner.