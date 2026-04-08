Bitcoin nears $71,700 after President Trump announces 2-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire

Altcoins rally amid inflation watch

Altcoins joined the rally: Binance Coin rose to $616, Solana jumped to $84.64, and XRP hit $1.38.

Still, analysts say the market is in a wait-and-see mode and needs more big-money backing for a real breakout.

With US inflation data dropping on April 10, traders are watching closely: volatility could be just around the corner.