Why crypto bros are dumping Bitcoin

Bitcoin is facing a major sell-off at the start of June, with the cryptocurrency down 13% this week. The decline puts it on course for its worst weekly performance since February, according to data from Coin Metrics. The slump comes as investors move away from crypto assets and invest in equities and other sectors offering better near-term opportunities. As of this writing, Bitcoin was trading at $62,791, down by nearly 2%. It has declined nearly 30% since January.

Market trends Bitcoin ETFs see record outflows Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen their 13th consecutive day of net outflows, the longest such streak on record. Total assets across these funds have dropped to $82.8 billion from $107.8 billion on May 14, according to SoSoValue data. This trend highlights a shift in investor sentiment away from Bitcoin and toward other investment opportunities.

Market rotation Shift in investor focus The current market situation is a typical pattern in cryptocurrency cycles, where liquidity quickly rotates to other parts of the market when the dominant narrative loses momentum. Just weeks ago, Bitcoin was riding high on optimism around institutional adoption and regulatory developments. But now, investor attention has shifted toward the semiconductor stock rally, AI-related investments, and high-profile opportunities like the upcoming SpaceX IPO.

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Market outlook Chances of crypto market structure bill passage drifting away Citi analyst Alex Saunders noted that capital flows are the main driver of Bitcoin price appreciation, explaining about 45% of weekly return variation. He added that the passage of the crypto market structure bill, known as the Clarity Act, is looking increasingly unlikely as legislative priorities shift and lawmakers remain divided over key provisions.

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Market reaction Michael Saylor's Bitcoin sale triggers market panic A major trigger for the current market situation was Michael Saylor's Strategy's disclosure of selling 32 BTC for about $2.5 million to fund preferred stock dividend obligations. The transaction, Strategy's first Bitcoin sale since 2022, raised concerns among investors as it seemed to go against Saylor's long-standing stance of never selling Bitcoin. The development triggered a decline in both Strategy shares and Bitcoin prices, triggering a wave of long liquidations.