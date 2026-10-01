Bitcoin ranges $82,000 to $85,000 as Bitcoin ETFs outflow $148.7 million
Business
Bitcoin has been bouncing between $82,000 and $85,000 without making a real move.
It briefly popped above $85,000 after softer US inflation data calmed rate hike worries, but that didn't last.
U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs saw a $148.7 million outflow, ending a nine-day streak of big inflows.
STX jumps 25% amid $100 million liquidations
While Bitcoin stays quiet, some altcoins are having their moment. Stacks' STX token soared 25% in just one day, and coins like LIT, JST, and ENA all climbed over 5%.
Meanwhile, overall crypto market activity is mixed: liquidations hit $100 million in 24 hours (split evenly between long and short bets), with traders watching the $84,800 level for possible shakeups.