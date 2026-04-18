Bitcoin touches 2-month high of almost $78,000: What's the reason?

Bitcoin has reached a two-month high of nearly $78,000, thanks to easing geopolitical tensions and renewed investor confidence. The cryptocurrency was trading at $77,162 today, with a jump of 3.09% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum also witnessed gains with a 3.55% increase in its value over the same period to trade at $2,411.

Market performance Other altcoins also witness gains Along with Bitcoin and Ethereum, major altcoins such as XRP, BNB, Solana, Tron, Dogecoin ,Hyperliquid, and Cardano have also witnessed gains of up to 2.53%. The global crypto market capitalization has also gone up by 2.73% to $2.61 trillion according to CoinMarketCap data.

Technical analysis Analysts optimistic about Bitcoin and Ethereum's future Piyush Walke, a Derivatives Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, has said that from a technical perspective, Bitcoin's next key resistance is near $79,000. A decisive breakout above this level could open the path toward $84,000. He also noted that Ethereum is now trading close to its 100-day EMA, with momentum stabilizing and supported by continued inflows into spot ETFs.

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