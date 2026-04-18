Bitcoin reaches 2-month high near $78,000 as tensions ease
bitcoin is back in the spotlight after climbing to nearly $78,000 (a two-month high) thanks to calming global tensions and a wave of renewed investor optimism.
It was trading at $77,162 (up 3% for the day). ethereum followed suit with a 3.5% jump to $2,411.
Other big names like XRP and BNB also saw gains, helping push the total crypto market up by almost 3%.
Crypto ETF inflows push $2.61T market
bitcoin is testing resistance around $79,000 and could reach as high as $84,000 if it breaks through.
ethereum's staying steady too, helped by strong ETF inflows and positive regulatory moves like progress on the US Crypto Clarity Bill and South Korea warming up to stablecoins.
Big players are getting involved (BlackRock's bitcoin ETF alone has pulled in over $800 million), pushing total crypto market value to a hefty $2.61 trillion.