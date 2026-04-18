Bitcoin reaches 2-month high near $78,000 as tensions ease Business Apr 18, 2026

bitcoin is back in the spotlight after climbing to nearly $78,000 (a two-month high) thanks to calming global tensions and a wave of renewed investor optimism.

It was trading at $77,162 (up 3% for the day). ethereum followed suit with a 3.5% jump to $2,411.

Other big names like XRP and BNB also saw gains, helping push the total crypto market up by almost 3%.