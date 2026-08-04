Bitcoin rebounds near $64,000 in Asian trading amid Coldcard sweeps
Bitcoin bounced back to almost $64,000 in Asian trading this Tuesday, recovering from a dip to $62,250 the day before.
That's a 2% jump in 24 hours and is up slightly for the week.
Still, the vibe is tense: ongoing Coldcard wallet sweeps have led to big bitcoin losses and left many investors uneasy.
Markets watch bitcoin at $63,000
Watch whether bitcoin can hold above $63,000 through the US session. Even with all the wallet drama, demand seems strong. bitcoin briefly reclaimed that level and held above $64,000 before slipping a bit.
Other coins like BNB (+5% this week), XRP (+2%), and Solana gained over 1% to nearly $74 also saw gains, while ether lagged behind.
The latest Coldcard sweep hit 709 addresses on the revised count and drained about 449 bitcoin, so security is still a hot topic right now.