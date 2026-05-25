Bitcoin rebounds to $77,298 after Donald Trump says U.S.-Iran deal
Business
bitcoin just made a comeback, settling at $77,298 after a volatile three-week correction that saw it fall nearly 39% from its October 2025 high.
The turnaround picked up speed after President Trump shared that a U.S.-Iran peace deal is "largely negotiated," giving crypto traders some much-needed relief.
Strait of Hormuz reopening steadies bitcoin
Positive vibes around the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have boosted confidence and helped bitcoin steady itself.
While analysts see strong support near $77,000, they're still watching for short-term bumps ahead.
Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies had a mixed day: ether dipped slightly, but coins like BNB and Solana saw small gains as overall market sentiment improved.