Bitcoin rebounds to $77,298 after Donald Trump says U.S.-Iran deal

Strait of Hormuz reopening steadies bitcoin

Positive vibes around the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have boosted confidence and helped bitcoin steady itself.

While analysts see strong support near $77,000, they're still watching for short-term bumps ahead.

Meanwhile, other cryptocurrencies had a mixed day: ether dipped slightly, but coins like BNB and Solana saw small gains as overall market sentiment improved.