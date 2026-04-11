Bitcoin rises above $73,000 despite US inflation at 3.5%
Business
Bitcoin surprised everyone by jumping over $73,000, even though US inflation hit a 22-month high at 3.5%.
Usually, rising inflation makes risky assets like Bitcoin drop, but this time it's bucking the trend.
Bitcoin could test $75,000 or $65,000
Traders were already playing it safe before the inflation news dropped, which might explain why Bitcoin bounced back to the $70,000 to $72,000 range so quickly.
Technical signals, like a strong RSI and steady money flowing in, point to solid momentum.
If Bitcoin keeps this up and breaks through $75,000, we could see it aim for $78,000 or even $80,000 soon.
But if it slips below $70,000 again, a dip back to around $65,000 is possible.