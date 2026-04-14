Bitcoin rises to $74,901 after Trump says Iran sought talks Business Apr 14, 2026

bitcoin shot up to $74,901 on Tuesday, its best in a month, before settling near $74,400.

The rally came after President Trump said Iran had reached out to his administration for potential peace talks, even with a US naval blockade in place.

ether also got a lift, jumping 5% to $2,370. The crypto market clearly liked the idea of possible de-escalation.