What's the story

Bitcoin has hit a major milestone, crossing a market capitalization of $2 trillion for the first time ever.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at around $105,000 per coin with a 24-hour trading volume of over $50 billion on major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase.

With its market cap at $2.1 trillion, the crypto token is now more valuable than leading tech companies such as Google ($2.02 trillion), Meta ($1.6 trillion) and Tesla ($1.1 trillion).