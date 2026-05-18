Bitcoin slides to $77,000 as Bitcoin ETFs see $1B outflows
Business
Bitcoin slid to $77,000 (about ₹73.8 lakh) on Monday, dropping 1.5% in just 24 hours.
This dip comes after nearly $1 billion (₹9,625 crore) flowed out of Bitcoin ETFs (the first big exit in six weeks) and with global tensions rising in the Middle East.
Ethereum also felt the hit, trading near $2,100 (₹2.02 lakh).
Altcoins slip, analysts urge caution
It wasn't just Bitcoin: altcoins like Binance Coin, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin all slipped too.
With traders locking in profits and uncertainty swirling around global events and upcoming US Fed policy updates (FOMC minutes drop May 20), analysts suggest playing it safe: stagger your investments, set stop-losses, and keep an eye on ETF trends for now.