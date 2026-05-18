Bitcoin slides to $77,000 as Bitcoin ETFs see $1B outflows Business May 18, 2026

Bitcoin slid to $77,000 (about ₹73.8 lakh) on Monday, dropping 1.5% in just 24 hours.

This dip comes after nearly $1 billion (₹9,625 crore) flowed out of Bitcoin ETFs (the first big exit in six weeks) and with global tensions rising in the Middle East.

Ethereum also felt the hit, trading near $2,100 (₹2.02 lakh).