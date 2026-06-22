Bitcoin slips below $64,000

Market forecast

Bitcoin's immediate outlook remains mixed

CoinSwitch Markets has predicted that Bitcoin could remain in a consolidation phase as investors assess US-Iran headlines and upcoming macroeconomic data. The platform noted, "Holding above the $63K level could support stabilization, while broader market sentiment is likely to determine the next move." According to WazirX, Bitcoin's daily technicals are mixed with oscillators showing a buy signal while moving averages and overall summary signal sell.