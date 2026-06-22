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Bitcoin slips below $64,000
The drop comes as investors react to uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations

Bitcoin slips below $64,000

By Mudit Dube
Jun 22, 2026
11:04 am
What's the story

Bitcoin's price has fallen to nearly $63,242 in early trade today. The cryptocurrency later recovered slightly to trade at $63,980, marking a 0.57% decline over the last 24 hours. The drop comes as investors react to uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations and their potential impact on global markets.

Market reactions

Geopolitical tensions and inflation data impact market dynamics

Recent geopolitical developments have raised concerns, resulting in a spike in oil prices and a dip in US stock futures. Along with these events, investors are also closely monitoring Thursday's Core PCE inflation report. This is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation and could further impact market trends.

Market forecast

Bitcoin's immediate outlook remains mixed

CoinSwitch Markets has predicted that Bitcoin could remain in a consolidation phase as investors assess US-Iran headlines and upcoming macroeconomic data. The platform noted, "Holding above the $63K level could support stabilization, while broader market sentiment is likely to determine the next move." According to WazirX, Bitcoin's daily technicals are mixed with oscillators showing a buy signal while moving averages and overall summary signal sell.

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Market analysis

Key levels to watch for Bitcoin

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, has suggested that Bitcoin is still defending an important support zone. However, he noted the market hasn't seen a significant improvement in ETF demand or macro conditions yet. He advised investors to closely monitor the $63,200 support level and the $64,700-$65,000 resistance band as these could determine future trends for the broader crypto market.

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