Bitcoin slips below $81,000 after US inflation sparks outflows
Business
Bitcoin slipped under $81,000 after fresh US inflation data sparked new worries about possible interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Investors are feeling cautious, with the odds of an October rate hike now sitting at around 26% to 30%.
The uncertainty led to a big move: $150.5 million was pulled out of US spot Bitcoin ETFs in just one day.
KOSPI down 8% after US CPI
It's not just crypto feeling the heat.
Higher-than-expected US inflation (CPI up 3.7% over the year) has put global markets on edge: South Korea's KOSPI dropped 8%, and Nasdaq futures are down too.