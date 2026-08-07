Bitcoin steady at $64,700 despite Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
Business
Bitcoin is holding steady at $64,700 this Friday (August 7), barely budging in the last 24 hours, even as Middle East tensions rise after a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia.
While oil prices jumped past $83 and inflation worries grew, Bitcoin and the CoinDesk 20 index only saw minor moves.
Gold up 1.5% at $4,300/oz
Gold's up 1.5% to $4,300 per ounce as people look for safer bets.
In crypto derivatives, traders are playing it cautious; the long-short ratio is back to neutral with the US payrolls report coming up.
Even with all this uncertainty, Bitcoin's volatility index sits calmly at 36%, so big price swings aren't expected right now.