What's the story

Bitcoin has crossed the psychological barrier of $100,000 on the back of a wave of global trade optimism and growing institutional adoption.

The cryptocurrency's price jumped 4% in the past 24 hours, trading at around $102,900, as per CoinMarketCap.

In the last five days, Bitcoin's price has increased nearly 9%, while its value skyrocketed a whopping 37% in just a month.