Bitcoin tops $76,000 as firm strategy buys over $2.5B
Business
Bitcoin just shot past $76,000, peaking at $76,469 before settling a bit lower.
What's fueling the excitement? Big players are jumping in: one firm called Strategy bought more than $2.5 billion worth of Bitcoin.
All this is happening even as global tensions and economic worries linger.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs exceed $100B
A huge part of this surge comes from institutional investors piling in. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw nearly $1 billion in new investments recently, pushing total assets above $100 billion.
Analysts say these big buys are helping keep prices steady through market ups and downs.
With more economic updates on the way, experts expect Bitcoin could stay strong if this trend continues.