Bitcoin tops $77,000 for 1st time since early February
Business
bitcoin just broke past $77,000 for the first time since early February.
This jump is thanks to a wave of buyers and some upbeat global news, hinting that crypto markets might be bouncing back.
Traders are eyeing the $80,000 mark as the next big milestone.
Crypto-linked stocks rise as Bitcoin rallies
bitcoin's rally isn't just good news for holders: it's also lifting companies like Strategy, whose stock jumped nearly 8% as its bitcoin stash is now well above water.
Other crypto-linked firms like Coinbase and Robinhood are seeing their shares rise too.
Still, with market ups and downs sticking around, everyone's watching to see where things go from here.