Bitcoin tops $80,000, nearly 12% April gain prompts experts' caution
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Bitcoin just shot past $80,000, scoring its best month in a year with nearly 12% growth in April.
The jump comes as global tensions cool and the US Federal Reserve sees leadership changes.
Instead of FOMO buying, experts suggest taking it slow and focusing on solid assets.
Bitcoin ETF flows boost market cap
Bitcoin's price spiked from $78,410 to over $80,000 on Monday morning.
Analysts say holding above $76,500 is key to avoiding a dip, while breaking $82,500 could push it toward $85,000.
Crypto's total market cap has hit almost $2.64 trillion: big thanks to more institutional money flowing into Bitcoin ETFs.
Experts also stress keeping an eye on liquidity and global economic trends to make smarter moves in this fast-changing market.