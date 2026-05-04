Bitcoin tops $80,000, nearly 12% April gain prompts experts' caution

Bitcoin ETF flows boost market cap

Bitcoin's price spiked from $78,410 to over $80,000 on Monday morning.

Analysts say holding above $76,500 is key to avoiding a dip, while breaking $82,500 could push it toward $85,000.

Crypto's total market cap has hit almost $2.64 trillion: big thanks to more institutional money flowing into Bitcoin ETFs.

Experts also stress keeping an eye on liquidity and global economic trends to make smarter moves in this fast-changing market.