Bitcoin tops $85,000 as crypto market reaches $3.042 trillion

Even with about $150 million flowing out of Bitcoin ETFs, Bitcoin was trading at $85,969.40, up around 2% over the past 24 hours and now controls 56.8% of the crypto market. But it's still 31% below its all-time high.

Ethereum also nudged up to around $2,719.61 but remains far from its peak.

Now, everyone's watching upcoming US jobs data: analysts say it could shake up markets again and decide where crypto heads next.