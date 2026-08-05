Bitcoin trades near $64,000 as global stocks reach new highs
Business
bitcoin was trading just above $64,000 on Wednesday, even as global stock markets hit fresh highs.
The MSCI All Country World Index climbed 0.4%, led by a strong showing in Asia-Pacific and Australian shares hit a new peak.
Earlier this week, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones also set new records, mostly thanks to renewed hype around AI stocks.
Ether slips 2% to $1,864
While stocks were buzzing, crypto stayed pretty quiet: ether slipped 2% this week to $1,864 (the biggest drop among major tokens), and bitcoin is still way below its October 2025 high of $126,000.
On the flip side, BNB managed a small bump, up over 1% today and 5% for the week.
Meanwhile, oil prices dropped after news of a possible deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz; crypto markets didn't really react.