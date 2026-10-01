Bitcoin up 40% amid ETF investments, CertiK says $1.26B lost
Business
Bitcoin had a huge moment this past quarter, jumping 40% and attracting loads of new investments into crypto ETFs.
But while prices soared, the crypto world took some serious hits from hackers, losing $1.26 billion to security breaches, according to CertiK.
September hacks $768.5 million, AI heightens risks
September alone saw $768.5 million lost in 99 hack incidents, the worst month since early 2025.
AI tools are making it even easier for hackers to find weak spots in smart contracts, raising concerns about crypto's reputation and future growth.
At the same time, on-chain insurance coverage has dropped by over 20%, leaving the industry more exposed just as risks are rising.