Bitcoin wallet dormant since 2011 moves $3.2 million August 6, 2026
A bitcoin wallet untouched since 2011 just made a big comeback, transferring nearly $3.2 million (49.97 BTC) on August 6, 2026.
The wallet originally received its coins when bitcoin was around $10 each and stayed silent for over a decade.
The transaction happened in block 961331 at 20:14 UTC, with a second output received about 0.00116 BTC after fees before the funds were sent to a SegWit address.
Funds remain at institutional SegWit address
The receiving wallet is a SegWit address linked to institutional players like FalconX, Nexo, and Prime Trust.
As of today, all the transferred BTC is still sitting there with no further moves yet.
The timing has caught attention in the crypto world because it comes amid Coldcard exploit worries, but this old wallet shows no evidence linking it to the Coldcard issue.
Still, people are curious about who's behind such a long-held stash and why they decided to move it now.