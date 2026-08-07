Bitcoin wallet dormant since 2011 moves $3.2 million August 6, 2026

The receiving wallet is a SegWit address linked to institutional players like FalconX, Nexo, and Prime Trust.

As of today, all the transferred BTC is still sitting there with no further moves yet.

The timing has caught attention in the crypto world because it comes amid Coldcard exploit worries, but this old wallet shows no evidence linking it to the Coldcard issue.

Still, people are curious about who's behind such a long-held stash and why they decided to move it now.