Bitcoin's dip to $70,159 wiped out over 152,000 traders

Risk of Bitcoin falling to $68,500

Bitcoin slipped past its key support zone of $72,500 to $73,000 and is now hovering near $70,000. If it keeps falling, there could be more downside toward $68,500.

Ethereum also faced selling pressure thanks to less network activity and ongoing ETF outflows.

Geopolitical tensions, like the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, and big money moving out of crypto are adding uncertainty.

Vikram Subburaj of Giottus suggests that what institutional investors do next will determine whether Bitcoin consolidates near $70,000 or attempts another move toward $80,000.

For now, everyone's watching ETF flows and global news for clues on where things go from here.