Bitcoin's value drops by 28% in 2026 so far

Futures open interest down over 20%

This steady slide feels similar to past bear markets like in 2018 and 2022.

But unlike panic sell-offs before, this time traders seem to be slowly pulling back on risky bets—futures open interest is down over 20%.

Plus, inflows into Bitcoin ETFs have cooled off compared to last year's hype.

Everyone's watching closely now to see if this is just a quick correction or something bigger for Bitcoin ahead.