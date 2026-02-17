Bitcoin's value drops by 28% in 2026 so far
Bitcoin has had a tough start to 2026, falling about 28% so far in 2026 and falling below $70,000.
It's now trading around $68,000—down from about $90,000 at the beginning of January.
This big dip comes as global markets get cautious, with high bond yields and tighter cash flow making things even trickier for crypto.
Futures open interest down over 20%
This steady slide feels similar to past bear markets like in 2018 and 2022.
But unlike panic sell-offs before, this time traders seem to be slowly pulling back on risky bets—futures open interest is down over 20%.
Plus, inflows into Bitcoin ETFs have cooled off compared to last year's hype.
Everyone's watching closely now to see if this is just a quick correction or something bigger for Bitcoin ahead.