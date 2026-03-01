BKR Capital aims for C$50 million close on 2nd fund
Business
BKR Capital just secured C$20 million (about US$14.5 million) for its second fund, aiming to boost tech companies led by Black founders in Canada and beyond.
The goal is to hit C$50 million and help more diverse entrepreneurs scale up.
Birikundavyi's vision: Fund II to mirror Fund I's success
The plan? Invest between $250,000 and $1.5 million in 25 promising startups by December 2026, mostly in Canada, but a few global picks too.
Managing partner Lise Birikundavyi says many Black founders bring unique global connections, helping them tap into new markets and fresh ideas.
Fund I already outperformed most of its peers, so all eyes are on what this next round can do for underrepresented talent.