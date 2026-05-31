BlaBlaCar adds 600,000 drivers worldwide as India hits 20 million users
Business
BlaBlaCar, the global carpooling app, is having a moment in India.
The platform saw a huge boost this year: 600,000 new drivers joined worldwide (way above expectations), with India remaining its biggest market.
Now, it's BlaBlaCar's biggest market, crossing 20 million users and posting a 40% jump in passenger activity since February 28.
BlaBlaCar India growth, cancelations persist
After a slow start, things took off for BlaBlaCar post-pandemic thanks to more people owning cars, cities getting bigger, and speedy 5G everywhere.
By last year, India had even overtaken Brazil and France as the top spot for the platform.
Still, it isn't all smooth rides: users mention trip cancelations and BlaBlaCar hasn't started charging locally yet.