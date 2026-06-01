Black Box and AIONOS partner to deliver practical AI solutions
Black Box (part of the Essar Group) is joining forces with AIONOS, an enterprise AI tech company, to help businesses worldwide get smarter with AI.
By combining their digital infrastructure and AI platforms, they aim to deliver practical solutions that actually make a difference for companies.
Tailored AI tools, India GCC support
The partnership will focus on creating tailored AI tools for different industries and expanding across India, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.
In India, they're set to support Global Capability Centers (GCCs) by providing them with ready-to-use AI infrastructure that connects smoothly with their parent organizations.
Sanjeev Verma: collaboration eases AI adoption
Black Box CEO Sanjeev Verma said this collaboration will bridge the gap between tech infrastructure and smart operations, helping businesses use AI more efficiently.
The goal is clear: drive real value and make large-scale adoption of AI easier everywhere.