Black Friday 2025: When is it, history, meaning, and more
Black Friday lands on November 28 this year, officially launching the holiday shopping rush with deals everywhere.
What started as a single day of chaos in the 1960s—thanks to Philly police calling out the wild post-Thanksgiving crowds—has turned into a global weeks-long sale fest.
Walmart's Black Friday sale details
Walmart's rolling out online-only deals from November 25-27, then switching to both in-store and online offers from November 28-30.
If you're a Walmart+ member, you get first dibs online starting November 24 at 7:00pm ET—a nice head start before everyone else jumps in.
What does the term 'Black Friday' mean?
Back in the 1980s, retailers began to reframe the term "Black Friday"—originally coined by Philadelphia police in the 1960s—to emphasize that it was when businesses finally made profits ("in the black") after months of losses.
Now? Nearly every retailer joins in, making it one of the most hyped shopping events all year.