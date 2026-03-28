BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's 2025 pay up 22% to $37.7 million Business Mar 28, 2026

Larry Fink, the head of BlackRock, received a nearly $7 million increase to $37.7 million for 2025 (about a 22% rise).

Most of the increase came from a $6.5 million rise in stock awards; the package also included a $10.6 million bonus and a $1.5 million base salary.

Even with some pushback over executive pay, Fink sounded upbeat about BlackRock's future in his letter to investors.