BlackRock CEO Larry Fink's 2025 pay up 22% to $37.7 million
Business
Larry Fink, the head of BlackRock, received a nearly $7 million increase to $37.7 million for 2025 (about a 22% rise).
Most of the increase came from a $6.5 million rise in stock awards; the package also included a $10.6 million bonus and a $1.5 million base salary.
Even with some pushback over executive pay, Fink sounded upbeat about BlackRock's future in his letter to investors.
Shareholders back pay, BlackRock hits $14T
Despite calls to curb executive salaries, most shareholders (67%) backed these pay packages.
Meanwhile, BlackRock hit a record $14 trillion in assets under management and beat profit expectations last quarter, even though its stock price has dipped over 12% this year.